Despite retrenching, KSRTC nets Rs 16 lakh more

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mass retrenching of empanelled conductors and reduction in services have not affected the KSRTC, as evidenced by the increase in daily collection. As on Friday, the corporation collected Rs 7.07 crore, up Rs 16 lakh, compared to Rs 6.91 crore collected on December 7.

Meanwhile, the mass termination of empanelled conductors continues to affect the KSRTC services with the corporation cancelling 963 services on Saturday. On the sixth consecutive day, since the termination of the empanelled conductors, around 963 schedules were cancelled by the KSRTC.

While 449 services were cancelled from the central region, 353 services were withdrawn from the southern region and 161 services cancelled from the northern region. The long march organised by the sacked conductors and their family members which began from the Alappuzha KSRTC bus station on Thursday is expected to reach the capital city on Monday.