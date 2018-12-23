Thiruvairanikulam temple festival begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The annual ‘Nadathurappu festival of Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva temple, where the sanctum sanctorum of Parvathi Devi is opened for 12 days a year, commenced amidst festivities on Saturday. Thousands of devotees from across the state thronged the temple seeking the blessings of the deity.

The sanctum sanctorum was opened at 8 pm amidst customary rituals.

The sacred ornaments (thiruvabharanam) to be adorned on the idol of the goddess was brought to the temple from Akavoor Mana Chathan temple in a chariot.

The thiruvabharanam was taken to the temple in a procession. The spectacular procession with the accompaniment of Pookavadi, Padayani, Singarimelam and Nadaswaram started at 4 pm. The ornaments was handed over along with the flame from the eternal lamp of Akavoor Sree Ramamoorthy temple by the senior most member of Akavoor family Narayanan Namboothiripad.

Thiruvairanikulam Temple Trust president Akavoor Kunjaniyan Namboothiripad, secretary Rathul Ram, Vice president N Sreekumar, Joint secretary K S Muraleedharan and manager M K Kaladharan received the ornaments.

The deity was taken to the Pattupura in a procession in the night. Thiruvathira performance was held in front of the sanctum sanctorum as part of the rituals.

The temple will be remain open from 3 am to 1.30 pm and 4 pm to 8.30 pm till the festival concludes on January 2.