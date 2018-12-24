Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: BJP workers protest against 'Manithi' women activists at Thiruvananthapuram ​railway station 

The women came to board the Thiruvananthapuram-Tiruchirapalli Intercity Express, when the BJP workers, including women, staged protests against them.

Published: 24th December 2018 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

BJP activists protesting in front of a train which has three Manithi activists returning home (Photo | BP Deepu /EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  BJP workers Monday raised slogans at the railway station here against three women activists of Chennai-based outfit 'Manithi' who were returning to Tamil Nadu this afternoon, after a vain bid to trek to the hill shrine of Sabarimala.

The three women volunteers had come to the capital city here reportedly to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a day after 11-members of the outfit unsuccessfully tried to make their way up the hills to the Lord Ayyappa shrine Sunday.

READ | Manithi team returns from Sabarimala amid strong protests

However, since the chief minister was away at Kozhikode, the meeting did not take place, official sources said.

The women came to board the Thiruvananthapuram-Tiruchirapalli Intercity Express, when the BJP workers, including women, staged protests against them.

The railway police immediately helped them board the train and downed shutters of their coach, railway sources said.

The protests were led by BJP's Thiruvananthapuram district president S Suresh.

The party workers also held 'Napa Japam' protest (chanting of Ayyappa mantras) and banged on the closed shutters of the compartment in which the women were travelling.

READ | Amidst protests Maniti team returns without meeting Kerala CM

The workers also alleged that the women were travelling in the compartment reserved for physically challenged people.

A protester also jumped onto the railway track shortly before the train left for Nagercoil at around noon.

BJP workers squatted near the platform raising slogans soon after the train left, the railway police said.

The 11 women activists were prevented from trekking to the shrine and chased away by devotees chanting Ayyappa mantras on Sunday.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manithi Sabarimala row Sabarimala protests Kerala BJP Thiruvananthapuram​railway station 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp