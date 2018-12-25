Arrangements in place for Ayyappa Jyothi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Sabarimala Karma Samithi on Monday said all arrangements have been completed for the Ayyappa Jyothi to be held across the state on Wednesday.

Samithi president K P Sasikala and general secretary S J R Kumar said the jyothi would be held around 795 kms from Hosangadi to Kanyakumari Thriveni. The lighting of the lamp from Hosangadi to Angamaly will be held on National Highways while it will be held on MC road from Angamaly to Muvattupuzha. The jyothi will be lighted on every two-and-half km.

The organisers claimed that around 10 lakh devotees will take part in the event. In Kerala, meetings will be held at 250 centres. It will start at 6 pm and for 30 minutes, every person in the line will be chanting Lord Ayyappa hymns.