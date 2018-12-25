Manithi team's return from Sabarimala: Health Minister defends government action; Kerala Police chief denies lapses

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA/KOTTAYAM: On Monday, the police had to take 11 women belonging to Tamil Nadu-based Maniti organisation, to safety after the mob turned violent and force them to return from Pampa. Three members from the group tried to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, but his office denied them permission saying they did not have a prior appointment.

The government, especially the state police, faced criticism for the second straight day for their defensive approach. Health Minister K K Shailaja, however, defended the action, saying they decided not use force after considering the presence of thousands of devotees including children and senior citizens at Sannidhanam.

The Pampa police have registered cases against 41 people and arrested 10 of them for obstructing Manithi women and Sannidhanam police a separate case against 150 people for stopping the two women on Monday.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera has denied his force has made any lapse in implementing the Supreme Court verdict.

Ammini seeks police protection to trek Sabarimala

Kottayam: Adivasi activist from Wayanad K Ammini, who was forced to end her Sabarimala journey at Erumeli following protest, sought police protection to complete the journey. After visiting Kottayam district police chief Hari Sankar on Monday, Ammini said she would come back to Sabarimala soon. On Sunday, Ammini was forced to end her journey half-way following strong protest at Kottayam, Ponkunnam and Erumeli.