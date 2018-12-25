Home States Kerala

Kerala man faces action for digging grave for mother who is alive

The son became furious after the mother decided to give around 10 cents of land to her younger son.

Published: 25th December 2018 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Kerala State Women’s Commission has appointed a special investigation team to conduct a probe into the case in which a son prepared a grave for his 68- year-old mother who is alive. The commission will initiate legal action against the son after it gets the investigation report. 

“We have decided to take up the issue as the son has committed a serious crime against the aged mother,” said commission member E M Radha. A few days ago, the mother, a resident of Kodakkal in Tirunavaya panchayat, had approached the commission against her son. The complaint stated the son dug a grave for the mother following feud in the family over the division of ancestral property.  

The complaint was considered in the commission sitting held in Malappuram. The son became furious after the mother decided to give around 10 cents of land to her younger son. The enraged elder son dug a grave and placed Meezan stones near it. 

“The son has got enough property and he is settled. And he deserves no leniency,” Radha said. The commission is expected to approach the police after it gets the investigation report. “We have got a few photos of the grave. The complaint is true and we will seek police action against the person,” said Radha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp