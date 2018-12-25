Kerala man faces action for digging grave for mother who is alive

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Kerala State Women’s Commission has appointed a special investigation team to conduct a probe into the case in which a son prepared a grave for his 68- year-old mother who is alive. The commission will initiate legal action against the son after it gets the investigation report.

“We have decided to take up the issue as the son has committed a serious crime against the aged mother,” said commission member E M Radha. A few days ago, the mother, a resident of Kodakkal in Tirunavaya panchayat, had approached the commission against her son. The complaint stated the son dug a grave for the mother following feud in the family over the division of ancestral property.

The complaint was considered in the commission sitting held in Malappuram. The son became furious after the mother decided to give around 10 cents of land to her younger son. The enraged elder son dug a grave and placed Meezan stones near it.

“The son has got enough property and he is settled. And he deserves no leniency,” Radha said. The commission is expected to approach the police after it gets the investigation report. “We have got a few photos of the grave. The complaint is true and we will seek police action against the person,” said Radha.