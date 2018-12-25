Protests outsides houses of two women who attempted Sabarimala temple entry

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A group of people staged ‘Namajapa’ (chanting) protest outside the residence of Bindu Hariharan, who attempted to trek Sabarimala, at Koyilandi near here on Monday. BJP and RSS workers, under the aegis of the Sabarimala Karma Samithi, also staged a namajapa protest in front of the houses of Kanaka Durga. The protests were held in front of her house at Areekode and also at the house of her husband at Angadippuram.

Police shifting Bindu to Kottayam Medical College Hospital.



Around 200 Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi protesters gathered on the premises of the house and started chanting since the morning after news spread about Bindu' attempt to enter the hill shrine. The agitation continued until around 1.30 pm when the woman stopped the trekking and returned to Pampa.

The two women, who were exhausted, were taken to the Government Medical College at Kottayam but the protesters did not give them any respite, hurling rotten eggs at them on the hospital premises. Six persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

A large number of police personnel led by Koyilandi Circle Inspector K Unnikrishnan were deployed to avert any possible attack against Bindu's house. However, no untoward incidents were reported. Police have not registered any case in the incident.

Bindu is an assistant professor at the School of Legal Studies, Palayad, Thalassery. She had also worked as an advocate at a court in Koyilandi. Kanakadurga is reportedly a civil supplies employee from Angadipuram in Malappuram.

Police arresting RSS workers for hurling rotten eggs at Bindu and Kanaka Durga on the Kottayam Medical College Hospital campus on Monday

CPM behind Sabarimala episode involving Manithi women: Mullappally

Kozhikode: The attempt by women members of Manithi to enter Sabarimala shrine was a ‘farce’ staged by the Tamil Nadu and Kerala units of CPM, said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. He said police and the government have enacted five such episodes in the name of women entry.

