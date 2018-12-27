Home States Kerala

Ramesh Chennithala comes out against forced fund collection for women’s wall

Asha, Kudumbashree, anganwadi and employment guarantee workers are being threatened that if they don’t participate in the wall, they will be dismissed from jobs, Chennithala said.

Published: 27th December 2018

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has called upon the government to stop forced fund collection from welfare pensioners. The government is threatening Kudumbashree workers and employment guarantee scheme workers to participate in the communal women’s wall, he said.

Money is being forcefully collected from welfare pensioners while they are given monthly pensions.
Teachers and government employees are forced to participate in the communal wall. CPM-affiliated organisations are threatening that they will be transferred and disciplinary action taken if they do not participating in the wall, Chennithala said.

In government offices only the propaganda of wall is taking place and the administration is almost at a standstill. Contrary to the official stand, the government machinery is being totally misused, he said.

