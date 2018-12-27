Fair price and quality: Kerala Chicken to be launched on December 30

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The state government’s ambitious Kerala Chicken, which promises quality and fair price, will be launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Malappuram on December 30. The Animal Husbandry Department’s project will be implemented in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Palakkad districts in the preliminary phase, in association with Wayanad-based Brahmagiri Development Society (BDS).

BDS chairman P Krishnadas said the Rs 43.82-crore project, which will open 2,000 stalls and 6,000 farms, expects to give jobs to 20,000 people over the next five years. “As per the plan, the society will provide one-day-old chicks, feeds and medicine to farmers. The chicks will be bought back after 49 days by offering Rs 11 per kg. The meat will be given to stalls for Rs 68 per kg. Live chicken will be available between Rs 87 and Rs 90 per kg and dressed chicken between Rs 140 to Rs 150 per kgs”, said the BDS chairman, adding the project’s targeted turnover for next five years is Rs 1,500 crore.

Krishnadas said the project could end the exploitation of farmers by middlemen. In the first phase, 10 sales outlets are planned in the four districts and four units in two districts --- Kozhikode (one) and Malappuram (three). Other six outlets are expected to be opened in a month. The waste collected from the outlets will be converted to fertilizers, offering an additional revenue to the outlets’ owners.

He said the Kerala Chicken, which targets 10 per cent share of the total chicken market in next three years, could hold control in fixing price and quality of chicken in the open market. Animal Husbandry Minister R Raju will preside over the inaugural meet. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, P K Kunhalikutti MP, MLAs and local body heads from the district will also attend the function.