Home States Kerala

Modi to kick-off 2019 election campaign on January 6 in Kerala

The BJP has just one legislator in the 140-member Kerala Assembly. The party is hopeful of putting up a good show in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 27th December 2018 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo| Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Pathanamthitta in Kerala on January 6 to kick-off the campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday.

Speaking to the media here, Kerala BJP President P.S. Sreedharan Pillai said Modi will arrive in Pathanamthitta from Andhra Pradesh.

Pathanamthitta is about 120 km from here. "This is his visit as part of the election campaign, and he flies to Pathanamthitta from Guntur," said Pillai.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has just one legislator in the 140-member Kerala Assembly. The party is hopeful of putting up a good show in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The best performance they have put up in the state was in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when they finished second in the Thiruvananthapuram seat. Kerala has 20 Lok Sabha seats.

Modi's arrival in Pathanamthitta -- the district where the Sabarimala temple is located, is seen as a deft political move.

The temple town has witnessed protests by Hindu groups since the September 28 Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the temple that hitherto banned girls and women aged between 10 and 50.

The BJP, the RSS and the Sangh Parivar are up in arms against the manner in which the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government is trying to use the apex court verdict to dilute the traditions of the temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp