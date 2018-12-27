Home States Kerala

Siddha Medical College to be set up in Kerala

The government has set aside 1.44 crore for the development of a Siddha hospital at Vallakadavu in Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 27th December 2018

Health and Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja at the inaugural function of the the Siddha day celebrations on Wednesday | Express

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Plans are afoot for setting up a Siddha Medical College for international research and development of ancient Siddha medicine in the state, Health and Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja said on Wednesday. She was inaugurating the Siddha day celebrations here.

“The government aims to bring drastic changes in Ayush treatment, including Siddha. As part of it, Siddha units have already started functioning in eight ayurveda hospitals. The government has set aside 1.44 crore for the development of a Siddha hospital at Vallakadavu in Thiruvananthapuram. Efforts are on to create new posts in Siddha sector and to begin new courses in this field,” Shailaja said.

Ayurveda and Siddha medicine have been overshadowed by the growth of modern English medicine. “Various governments have only allotted meagre fund for the development of Ayush. However, our government is committed to developing Ayush. We have already started an International Ayurveda Research Institute at Kannur for research and development of Ayush”, Shailaja added.

Numerous stalls were set up at the venue by JRK Siddha, SKM, Santhigiri and Oushadhi. The minister felicitated those who contributed to Siddha field. She also inaugurated the distribution of the Siddha medicine produced by Oushadhi. Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan inaugurated the medical camp and exhibition. It was followed by an open forum and a seminar. As part of Siddha Day, the government also conducted health awareness classes throughout the state.

