Sreejith custody death case: Police officers reinstated

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Seven police officers, arrested and placed under suspension in the sensational custodial death case of Varapuzha native S R Sreejith, were reinstated into service on Wednesday triggering another controversy.

Kochi Range IG Vijay Sakhare issued the order in the wake of a report filed by Crime Branch IG S Sreejith, the head of the special investigation team probing the case. The officers --- CI Chrispin Sam, SI G S Deepak, Additional SI Jayanandan, Grade ASI Sudheer, Senior CPO Santosh Baby, CPOs Sreeraj and Sunil Kumar --- who were suspended pending oral inquiry with their alleged misconduct, indiscipline and dereliction of duty in connection with the custodial death, have been reinstated.

According to the order, representations received from the officers were forwarded to IG Crime Branch requesting their reinstatement. The IG reported the investigation of the crime case registered against these officers has almost been completed and their reinstatement would not hamper the investigation process. Besides, the IG had also requested to reinstate them into service without prejudice to the departmental action pending against them. Sam is directed to report at the police headquarters for posting order while others are posted to Ernakulam Rural District.

Sreejith was taken into custody by Rural Tiger Force (RTF) in connection with the suicide of K M Vasudevan, a native of Varapuzha, on April 6. He succumbed to injuries three days later, allegedly following the torture by police officers. Following public outrage, 10 officers were arrested and former Rural SP A V George, who constituted the RTF, had been transferred.