Home States Kerala

CIAL not to contest bid independently

The Centre said in its communication the option of ROFR evinced by the state is the most practical option, which is acceptable to it as well as the state government.

Published: 28th December 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s attempt to take over the Trivandrum International Airport has seen a major shift with Cochin International Airport (CIAL) deciding to not take part in the bidding separately.But CIAL, Kannur International Airport (KIAL), and other institutions like KSIDC, KIIFB and NIIF will be part of the special purpose vehicle (SPV) to be formed, with state providing equity in it as technical partners/investor/financial institution.

It follows a December 12 communication from the Centre informing the state they have considered the latter’s request seeking rights of first refusal (ROFR) to the SPV to be formed to participate in the bid along with the strategic partner, who has vast experience.

The Centre said in its communication the option of ROFR evinced by the state is the most practical option, which is acceptable to it as well as the state government.

Speaking to Express, CIAL Managing Director V J Kurian said it would not contest in the bidding independently, but would be part of the consortium of institutions formed in connection with the SPV. If CIAL contests separately, it will amount to conflict of interest and as per the terms and conditions of the Centre’s request of proposal (RFP), a company is not eligible to contest for bidding through two different ways.

CIAL Managing Director V J Kurian said the SPV would have more chances to win the technical and financial bids as it can simply achieve the pre-qualification figure of Rs 3,500 crore stipulated by the RFP.
According to Principal Secretary K R Jyothilal’s order, the state has decided to set up an SPV called TIAL, to be registered as a private limited company with an initial authorised share capital of Rs 10 lakh and paid-up capital of Rs 5 lakh, after examining the matter in detail.  Share-holding pattern in the SPV would be modified according to the requirements as part the terms and conditions in the RFP to be released by the Centre in case it goes ahead with the bidding.

KIAL, CIAL, KSIDC, KIIFB, NIIF and other institutions may be offered equity in the SPV as technical partners/investor/financial institutions.  Similarly, MD, KSIDC, will take necessary action to register the SPV as a company at the earliest and follow-up action as and when GoI takes a final decision in this regard.

There were apprehensions over the pre-qualification criteria in the RFP in which there were so many ‘gray areas’ like stipulating Rs 3,500 crore as revenue for last seven last years to prove technical expertise.
Further, if there is any subsidiary company in the consortium of companies which takes part in the bidding, each company, the revenue of which to be considered to reach the figure of Rs 3,500 crore, must have at least Rs 1,400 crore (40 per cent of 3,500) each, to get it considered with the total revenue of Rs 3,500 crore, along with some other criteria. If CIAL and institutions like KIIFB contest in the bidding in the form of a SPV, it can meet the technical and financial criteria, says experts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp