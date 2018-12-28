EPFO to accept online forms only from Jan 1

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will only accept online forms of Form 19, Form 10C (withdrawal benefit) and Form 31 (advance) from January 1, 2019. An official release said the introduction of online submission was done to ensure transparency and easiness of filing the forms. The release also said the employers should upload the KYC details which include Aadhaar and bank details of employees and get them approved using digital signature before December 31 to enable the members to submit online claims only.