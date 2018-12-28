Mandatory regn of allopathic establishments begins Jan 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new year brings new things and come 2019, only registered health institutions will be able to provide service in the state.The provisional, mandatory registration for allopathic clinical establishments, including labs, diagnostics and dental establishments will begin from January 1, said Health Minister K K Shailaja in a press meet on Thursday.

In the first phase, it will be implemented in Malappuram, Palakkad and Thrissur districts.Rajeev Sadanandan, additional chief secretary, Health Department said, “Since there could be glitches in the software, we will start in the three districts for modern medicine hospitals only, from January 1 to 15, when it will be opened in a phased manner in other districts.”

The dates for each district and category of establishment will be announced through the online portal. The DMOs will arrange training of all interested persons at the district medical office.The Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2018, is expected to change the face of health care in Kerala by bringing in transparency and accountability in the functioning of both public and private sector hospitals. “With the implementation of the Act, many unhealthy practices in the private health sector will be stopped with frequent regulation and monitoring by the government,” said the minister. Unlike the Central Act, the State Act does not talk about the government fixing the rates of procedures.

Instead, hospitals have been asked to display their own rates for various procedures. This would mean people can choose between hospitals, said the additional chief secretary. The state government’s National Informatics Centre has developed the web portal. Training on the registration process, as well as the verification and approval from the administrator’s side are being conducted. Provisional registration will be valid for two years.

An institutional body to classify clinical establishments into different categories and determine minimum standards and review them periodically has been established. It is a 22 member multi-stakeholder body with the Health secretary as chairperson and District Registration Authority is the key implementation body.