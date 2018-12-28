Home States Kerala

NSS must stop speaking on equidistant theory: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran

Kanam said the CPI will support the women’s wall and said 50 lakh women are expected to take part in the programme.

Published: 28th December 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Ayyappa-Jyothi

Devotees participating in the Ayyappa Jyothi programme in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, organised by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi seeking protection of the customs at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: NSS should now stop talking about the equidistant theory since many of its members have participated in the BJP-supported Ayyapa Jyothi programme, said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

Talking to reporters after the party executive here on Thursday, Kanam said NSS is a social organisation and has the liberty and freedom to support any movement in the state. But it should end its equidistant theory and align with the forces it chooses.

Kanam said the CPI will support the women’s wall and said 50 lakh women are expected to take part in the programme. He said that senior party leader Aruna Roy will participate in the wall in Kochi, while Annie Raja will join the programme in Thiruvananthapuram.

He objected to court placing restriction on children under 18 years from taking part in the wall. “It is not for the court to comment or interfere. There are several things that court cannot interfere,” Kanam said.
He said the women’s wall programme is above politics and that everyone and every organisation and individuals are welcome to participate in the programme. Referring to BDJS’s plan to join wall programme, Kanam said: “They are welcome and if they want to change their stance they are free to do so”.

However, he declined to say whether there would be an alignment or understanding with the BDJS in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Kanam also chose to side step when asked why no woman has trekked to Sabarimala despite the Supreme Court order. “Changes cannot be made in a single day. You can’t expect results in one fine morning. Even the temple entry proclamation took its time before it was fully implemented. Likewise this will also take place in due course of time,” he said.

The party has conducted its local committee meetings and once the voters’ list is out, the party machinery will move into action, he said.

