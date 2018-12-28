Home States Kerala

Protests against Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel to be intensified

Published: 28th December 2018

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: After a break, protests demanding Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel’s resignation have started again in the district. The Youth Congress state committee on Thursday took out a march to Jaleel’s house at Kavumpuram near Valanchery.

Named ‘long march,’ the protest rally started from Changuvetty and culminated at Kavumpuram where Youth Congress workers blocked road for almost two hours.  Youth Congress leader Riyas Mukkoli said the protests would continue until Jaleel quits. The organisation plans to expand the protests to other districts and dharnas will be organised in front of all district collectorates on January 14. Besides, a march will be taken out to the office of the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation at Nadakkavu in Kozhikode.

Thursday’s rally was attended by around 15,00 Youth Congress workers.  A P Anilkumar MLA flagged off the rally from Changuvetty. KPCC secretary V A Khareem presided over. DCC president V V Prakash inaugurated the siege in front of Jaleel’s house.

The Muslim Youth League has decided to strengthen protests against Jaleel. “We have approached the VACB seeking the outcome of a complaint lodged with it. We have plans to approach the court seeking action against the corrupt minister,” Youth League state general secretary P K Firos said.

