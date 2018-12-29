CPI-M leader bludgeoned to death by liquor mafia in Kollam

By Online Desk

A local leader of the CPI-M was attacked and allegedly killed members of liquor mafia in Kollam district of Kerala on Saturday.

B Devadathan (56) was hit in the head multiple times before being stabbed by the attackers, Ezhukon police told media. He was the Eruthanangad branch secretary of the CPI-M and was attacked while engaged in the party's election campaign at the local co-operative bank.

According to CPI-M, the liquor-mafia was infuriated by the party's mass programmes in the region against their activities.

Devadathan's body is kept at the government hospital in Kottarakkara.