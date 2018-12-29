Home States Kerala

CPI-M leader bludgeoned to death by liquor mafia in Kollam

B Devadathan (56) was hit in the head multiple times before being stabbed by the attackers, Ezhukon police told media.

Published: 29th December 2018 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only

By Online Desk

A local leader of the CPI-M was attacked and allegedly killed members of liquor mafia in Kollam district of Kerala on Saturday.

B Devadathan (56) was hit in the head multiple times before being stabbed by the attackers, Ezhukon police told media. He was the Eruthanangad branch secretary of the CPI-M and was attacked while engaged in the party's election campaign at the local co-operative bank.

According to CPI-M, the liquor-mafia was infuriated by the party's mass programmes in the region against their activities.

Devadathan's body is kept at the government hospital in Kottarakkara. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala murder CPIM man killed Kerala political murder Kerala political violence liquor mafia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp