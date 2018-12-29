‘Don’t force Kudumbashree members to take part in Kerala women's wall’

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The UDF has come down on the state government and the CPM for forcefully deploying Kudumbashree members for the women’s wall. At a joint press meet, IUML state general secretary K P A Majeed, district general secretary U A Latheef, and DCC president V V Prakash said that there are political motives behind the wall and that Kudumbashree members should not be forced to be part of it.

“There are attempts to forcefully make Kudumbashree workers to become part of the wall. And some of them are even facing threat. This is not democratic,” said K P A Majeed. He added the UDF will take legal action if any Kudumbashree member faces action after she refuses to take part in the programme. His statement follows a voice clip by one of the Community Development Society (CDS) vice chairpersons in the district, purportedly threatening Kudumbashree workers who will not be part of the wall.