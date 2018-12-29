Home States Kerala

‘Don’t force Kudumbashree members to take part in Kerala women's wall’

IUML state general secretary said the UDF will take legal action if any Kudumbashree member faces action after she refuses to take part in the programme.

Published: 29th December 2018 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Womens-Wall

Students form wall outside NSS College (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The UDF has come down on the state government and the CPM for forcefully deploying Kudumbashree members for the women’s wall. At a joint press meet, IUML state general secretary K P A Majeed, district general secretary U A Latheef, and DCC president V V Prakash said that there are political motives behind the wall and that Kudumbashree members should not be forced to be part of it. 

“There are attempts to forcefully make Kudumbashree workers to become part of the wall. And some of them are even facing threat. This is not democratic,” said K P A Majeed. He added the UDF will take legal action if any Kudumbashree member faces action after she refuses to take part in the programme. His statement follows a voice clip by one of the Community Development Society (CDS) vice chairpersons in the district, purportedly threatening Kudumbashree workers who will not be part of the wall. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women's Wall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp