Kerala: IUML seeks explanation from Kunhalikutty for skipping debate on triple talaq bill in LS

By IANS

MALAPPURAM: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) supremo Hyderali Shihab Thangal on Saturday asked for an explanation from its most powerful leader and Malappuram Lok Sabha MP, P.K. Kunhalikutty, for skipping the Lok Sabha proceedings on Thursday when the House debated and passed the crucial triple talaq bill.

His absence created a furore in Kerala with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and its recently inducted ally, the Indian National League (INL), criticising Kunhalikutty for skipping the proceedings to attend a marriage ceremony in the Middle East.

Ironically, Kunhalikutty, who is the party's general secretary, had earlier demanded the a debate on the bill in parliament cautioned against any undue haste in issuing an ordinance.

On Saturday, the INL marched to his house, near here, shouting slogans against the MP who is facing criticism from several quarters for letting down the community by abstaining from the debate on the bill in parliament.

Higher Education Minister K.T.Jaleel, who was attacked by the IUML in the past two months over the appointment of a relative, said that the IUML should ask Kunhalikutty to resign.

The IUML had earlier accused Jaleel of nepotism and had demanded his resignation. Jaleel further said that Kunhalikutty remained absent to please the BJP.

Reacting to the controversy, Kunhalikutty, however, said that the issue is being blown out of proportion.

He further added that initially both the Congress and the IUML had decided to boycott the bill, but later some parties changed their stance and so did the IUML and his party colleague E.T. Mohammed Basheer in the Lok Sabha did the needful by voting against the bill.

Kunhalikutty is expected to give an explanation in the coming few days.