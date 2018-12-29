Home States Kerala

Kerala Police started phone tapping when Kodiyeri was Home Minister: TP Senkumar

Published: 29th December 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Senkumar_TP

Former Kerala police chief TP Senkumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Police started phone interception during the tenure of the previous LDF Government when Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was the Home Minister, former state police chief T P Senkumar has said.

“Some people are raising baseless allegations against me. The Kerala Police started phone tapping when Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was the Home Minister and Jacob Punnoose was the DGP. The equipment was installed at a house in Peroorkada,” he said.

Senkumar made this revelation at a function organised by the BJP here on Friday to welcome the leaders of other parties who recently joined the saffron party.

The former SPC also denied any role in the controversial e-mail snooping case. “The e-mail IDs were selected for monitoring by my predecessor in the ADGP Intelligence post. I only identified a person who leaked out the classified information,” he said. 

Senkumar said he was attending the BJP function as a friend and he has not joined any political party. “A party worker should be disciplined. Now, I’ve the freedom to speak my mind,” he said. “I’ve only two memberships now - one with the local residents’ association and the other with the SNDP Yogam at Vattiyoorkavu,” he said. 

Senkumar said he did not mind someone calling him a “sanghi” for speaking the truth. “I’ve attended and inaugurated several programmes organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami, DYFI and the Congress in the past. But my participation in BJP programmes is irking many,” he said. 

The former top cop said he was a staunch believer in the Sanatana Dharma and would support anyone who upholds it.

‘Narendra Modi should continue in power’

Senkumar said he wanted Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister in 2019 and 2024. Indians received more respect worldwide after Modi became the Prime Minister. China’s withdrawal of border personnel from Doklam was Modi’s achievement.

