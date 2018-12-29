Women's Wall: Kerala braces for campaign 'protecting renaissance values'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is hell bent on scripting a unique chapter in the history of Kerala by organising the Women’s Wall for “protecting renaissance values.” Thirty lakh women are expected to take part in this massive campaign, which covers a stretch of 620-km, organised by government and supported by various social organisations having links with renaissance movement.

Meetings have been held at various levels - from ward level to constituency/district level - in order to ensure the success of the campaign. Social media and WhatsApp groups have been abuzz with information on specific locations and the number of participants at a given location, for raising the wall.

It is against the backdrop of continuing discrimination against women that various social organisations have come up with the idea of such a campaign involving women, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said earlier. He had also said that government fund won’t be spent on this campaign. A total of three lakh women will participate in Thiruvananthapuram, where they will form the wall for a 43.5km stretch from Kadambattukonam to Ayyankali Statue at Vellayambalam.

Three lakh women will participate in the campaign in Kollam too, where it covers a stretch of 58-km from Oachira to Kadambattukonam. In Alappuzha, four lakh women will form the 97-km human wall from Aroor to Oachira.

It is expected that 60,000 women each from Kottayam and Pathanamthitta will be part of the campaign at Alappuzha. In Ernakulam district, Women’s Wall will be formed at a stretch of 49-km from Pongam to Aroor with the participation of three lakh women. State Women’s Commission Chairperson M C Josephine will be the first participant at Pongam and district panchayat member Adv T V Anitha will be part of the campaign at Aroor.

Prominent personalities like Subhashini Ali, Dr M Leelavathy, K P A C Lalitha, poet Vijayalakshmi, actor Rima Kallingal, Olympian Mercykuttan, film maker Geethu Mohandas, writers Thanooja Bhattathiri and Musemary are expected to be part of the campaign in the district.

A total of 45,000 women from Idukki will join the wall in the district. The wall passes through Karukutty, Nedumbassery, Chengamanad, Choornikkara, Kumbalam grama panchayats, and Angamaly, Aluva, Kalamassery, Maradu municipalities and Kochi Corporation. A total of 73-km from Cheruthuruthy to Karukutty will be covered by the women’s wall campaign in Thrissur district. In Palakkad, it extends up to 26-km from Pulamanthol to Cheruthurthy.

A total of 1.80 lakh women are expected to participate in Malappuram district where the wall will be 55-km long, passing through Ramanattukara, Malappuram and Perinthalmanna. Three lakh people will participate in the 74-km-long wall in Kozhikode district.

Five lakh women will take part in Kannur. A total of 35,000 participants from Wayanad too will join the campaign in Kozhikode. Kasaragod will witness the participation of one lakh women, who will form the wall from Kaalikkadavu to Kasaragod taluk office.

All for renaissance

