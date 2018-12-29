Home States Kerala

Women in police force: Kerala is far behind Tamil Nadu

Kerala police chief said there was no fixed percentage of reservation for women in the state police force, but that there was a definite increase in recruits of women in last two years.

Published: 29th December 2018 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

kerala_women_police

Kerala women police on duty at Sabarimala temple. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Women’s rights, equality and empowerment are now the keywords in Kerala. But when it comes to providing better opportunity for women in the state police force, Kerala is far behind its neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, which has 15.97 per cent women in the force, compared to 6.32 per cent in Kerala. 

Above all, the state has not yet approved any percentage for reservation for women in the force while many other states like Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have approved 33 per cent reservation for women.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) data, of the actual strength of 62,476 police personnel in Kerala police, as on January 1, 2017, only 3,949 were women police personnel.

The figures also show the percentage of women in Kerala has increased from 5.43 per cent in 2016 to 6.32 per cent in 2017. A major achievement for the state in 2018 was the raising of the first all-women battalion with 578 members on August 1, 2018.

“We don’t have any specific percentage of reservation for women in the state police force, but we have been considerably increasing the number of women recruits in the force in the past two years. The state police have decided to give equal opportunity for women in the force,” said State Police Chief Loknath Behera.

As per the data, 21 states, including union territories, have accorded over 30 per cent reservation for women in the respective state police force, taking into consideration an advisory issued by the Union Government. 

Poor show

  • The state has not yet approved any percentage for reservation for women in the force
  • States like Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, AP and Telangana have approved 33 per cent reservation for women
Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gender equality women police Kerala women police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp