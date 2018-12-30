10 Indian sailors stranded off Dubai coast

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The New Year is unlikely to ring in festive cheer for the 10 Indian crew members of MV Azraqmoiah, who have been stranded at sea, five miles off Dubai port after the United Arab Emirates owner of the vessel abandoned them without paying their salary.

The 10 crew members are living on hope and without their passports, which were taken by the UAE Coast Guard after their vessel was detained by an Ajman court in that country.

They are among the 40 crew members of three Dubai-based Elite Way Marine Services EST vessels that have been detained by UAE officials.