Ramesh Chennithala asks 10 questions to Chief Minister on Women’s Wall

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has asked ten questions to Chief Minister on the Women’s Wall.

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has asked ten questions to Chief Minister on the Women’s Wall. He sought to know the objective of forming Women’s Wall. He asked if the purpose of the wall is to promote renaissance values, why men are being excluded.

The opposition leader also asked whether the Women’s Wall has any connection with the entry of women of restricted age to Sabarimala and why the CPM and the government are reluctant to admit it.

He also asked as to why only a few Hindu organisations were invited to participate in the Women’s Wall if it is for protecting the renaissance values. He sought to know whether the formation of the wall, by excluding minority communities who have given major contributions to the renaissance of the state, will cause polarisation on communal lines.

He also asked whether dividing people on communal lines is not against the Communist principles and supporting identity politics. He asked why the government has given an affidavit in court stating that the money for the Women’s Wall is spent from government coffers while publicly stating that not a single government money is spent.

Chennithala also asked as to whether the government will conduct a detailed inquiry into the allegations of forced collection from even welfare pensioners. He asked why senior officers are forcing lower-level employees to participate in the Women’s Wall while the government time and again has stated that there will not be any misuse of official machinery.  

He asked as to whether Pinarayi Vijayan does not know that history will record him as a Chief Minister who has broken the social amity in the state.

