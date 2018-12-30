Women’s Wall: Kerala government machinery pressed into service

Home States Kerala

The state government has requested all the women employees in central and state governments, and public sector companies to be part of the wall. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the state government has vowed that it will not spend any public money for the Women’s Wall, the state administrative apparatus, just like the party machinery of the CPM, has been functioning like a well-oiled machinery for the success of the programme at the expense of the public.   

The CMO has confirmed that the state government has directed all the employees of state and central government institutions to take part in the Women’s Wall. But it’s not mandatory. Those who wish to be part of the wall should be allowed to take part in the event, it clarified. 

Asked whether the decision would affect the smooth functioning of the government offices on January 1, the CMO said the government services will not be affected as the event will last only a couple of hours. 

Meanwhile, various ministers have been assigned the task of addressing the gatherings as part of the wall on January 1. Further, district collectors and other senior officials have also been assigned with various tasks like inaugurating the reception committee offices of the women’s wall in various districts. The ministers’ entourage and various administrative wings have been functioning for a while for the conduct of the Women’s Wall using public money, though the government has made it clear that it would not spend any single penny for the wall. 

Party sources clarified that the government money would not be spent for the transportation of government employees and for their other expenses. But it’s not clear who would bear the expense required or being spent for the functioning of administrative apparatus for the conduct of the Women’s Wall. 

Ministers assigned for various districts 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, and Finance Minister Thomas Isaac will attend the functions in Thiruvananthapuram. Others in the list include Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan and Health Minister K K Shailaja (Kasargod), Industries Minister E P Jayarajan and Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archives Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran (Kannur), Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan and Transport Minister A K Saseendran (Kozhikode), Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Malappuram), Culture Minister A K Balan (Shoranur), Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty (Pattamby), Education Minister C Raveendranath and Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar (Thrissur), LSG Minister A C Moideen (Ernakulam), Power Minister M M Mani (Angamaly), Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman (Cherthala), PWD Minister G Sudhakaran (Alappuzha), Forest Minister K Raju (Kayamkulam), Minister for Cashew and Fisheries J Mercykutty Amma (Kollam).    

Women’s Wall

