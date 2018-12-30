Government nod to set up Kerala Technological University HQ in capital

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has given administrative sanction to set up the headquarters of Kerala Technological University (KTU) at Vilappilshala on the outskirts in Thiruvananthapuram.

Earlier, speculations were rife on relocating the proposed campus from Thiruvananthapuram to Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel’s home district, Malappuram. However, the government later clarified that the headquarters will be in Thiruvananthapuram itself. The government has also set aside a fund of `60 crore for land acquisition proceedings including the rehabilitation of 22 families residing close to the proposed location.

According to KTU registrar G P Padmakumar, the survey proceedings are underway, including acquisition under the aegis of the Revenue Department.

“The acquisition is underway and hence an administrative approval was needed for sanctioning the fund for acquisition and providing compensation to 22 families. The whole process will take at least seven to eight months and the construction work is expected to begin after eight months,” he said. Padmakumar had led the committee which was formed by the government to identify suitable land for a permanent campus. The proposed campus will come up at 50 acres of land at Vilappilsala where the old waste treatment plant was situated.

The site of the Vilappilsala solid waste treatment plant is lying idle after the plant was closed for the past seven years. The University plans to set up a residential campus with world-class facilities. Though the University officials were not happy with the site, later they agreed to set up the campus in the capital itself.

According to Section 3 (6) of the KTU Act, the headquarters of the University should be located in the capital. In order to get UGC funding for the University and affiliated colleges, KTU should obtain 12 (B) status. In order to obtain that status, KTU should have a campus with at least five departments.

The previous government had identified 50 acres of land belonging to the University of Kerala for setting up a permanent campus of KTU.

Though the Syndicate of the University ratified the proposal, the University later took a U-turn and said that the land could not be allocated and suggested that an alternate place is considered. In all, 210 institutions, including 153 engineering colleges, 23 MBA colleges, 25 MCA colleges and eight Architecture colleges in the state are affiliated to KTU.