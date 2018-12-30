Home States Kerala

Government nod to set up Kerala Technological University HQ in capital

According to KTU registrar G P Padmakumar, the survey proceedings are underway, including acquisition under the aegis of the Revenue Department.

Published: 30th December 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has given administrative sanction to set up the headquarters of Kerala Technological University (KTU) at Vilappilshala on the outskirts in Thiruvananthapuram.

Earlier, speculations were rife on relocating the proposed campus from Thiruvananthapuram to Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel’s home district, Malappuram. However, the government later clarified that the headquarters will be in Thiruvananthapuram itself. The government has also set aside a fund of `60 crore for land acquisition proceedings including the rehabilitation of 22 families residing close to the proposed location. 

According to KTU registrar G P Padmakumar, the survey proceedings are underway, including acquisition under the aegis of the Revenue Department.

“The acquisition is underway and hence an administrative approval was needed for sanctioning the fund for acquisition and providing compensation to 22 families. The whole process will take at least seven to eight months and the construction work is expected to begin after eight months,” he said.  Padmakumar had led the committee which was formed by the government to identify suitable land for a permanent campus. The proposed campus will come up at 50 acres of land at Vilappilsala where the old waste treatment plant was situated.  

The site of the Vilappilsala solid waste treatment plant is lying idle after the plant was closed for the past seven years. The University plans to set up a residential campus with world-class facilities. Though the University officials were not happy with the site, later they agreed to set up the campus in the capital itself. 

According to Section 3 (6) of the KTU Act, the headquarters of the University should be located in the capital. In order to get UGC funding for the University and affiliated colleges, KTU should obtain 12 (B) status. In order to obtain that status, KTU should have a campus with at least five departments.
The previous government had identified 50 acres of land belonging to the University of Kerala for setting up a permanent campus of KTU. 

Though the Syndicate of the University ratified the proposal, the University later took a U-turn and said that the land could not be allocated and suggested that an alternate place is considered. In all, 210 institutions, including 153 engineering colleges, 23 MBA colleges, 25 MCA colleges and eight Architecture colleges in the state are affiliated to KTU.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Technological University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp