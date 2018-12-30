KSRTC aims to generate Rs 8.5 crore on Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The end of Christmas vacation may prove to be a boon for the cash-strapped KSRTC, as the corporation aims to generate a daily collection of Rs 8.5 crore on December 31.

The KSRTC headquarters on Friday issued a circular to all the regional and unit offices to operate a maximum number of services on a particular day to achieve the target by effectively running all the services.

With the schools and offices reopening after the Christmas vacation, a huge rush of passengers is expected on December 31, which in turn will boost the corporation’s daily collection.

According to the circular, the KSRTC has set a target of Rs 3.3 crore for the Thiruvananthapuram zone, Rs 3.1 crore for Ernakulam zone and Rs 2.1 crore for the Kozhikode zone.