Home States Kerala

KSRTC aims to generate Rs 8.5 crore on Monday

The end of Christmas vacation may prove to be a boon for the cash-strapped KSRTC, as the corporation aims to generate a daily collection of Rs 8.5 crore on December 31.

Published: 30th December 2018 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image of KSRTC Fast Passenger for representational purpose

Image of KSRTC Fast Passenger for representational purpose (Photo | Facebook/Aanavandi Travel Blog)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The end of Christmas vacation may prove to be a boon for the cash-strapped KSRTC, as the corporation aims to generate a daily collection of Rs 8.5 crore on December 31.

The KSRTC headquarters on Friday issued a circular to all the regional and unit offices to operate a maximum number of services on a particular day to achieve the target by effectively running all the services. 

With the schools and offices reopening after the Christmas vacation, a huge rush of passengers is expected on December 31, which in turn will boost the corporation’s daily collection. 

According to the circular, the KSRTC has set a target of Rs 3.3 crore for the Thiruvananthapuram zone, Rs 3.1 crore for Ernakulam zone and Rs 2.1 crore for the Kozhikode zone. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC bus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp