Home States Kerala

Sabarimala temple opens for Makkaravilakku festival

The temple, which had witnessed frenzied protests from devotees over the entry of women of menstruating age, had closed on December 27, marking the culmination of the 41-day annual festival.

Published: 30th December 2018 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By PTI

SABARIMALA: Amid heavy security, the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala, opened Sunday evening for the 21-day "Makaravilakku" festival.

The temple, which had witnessed frenzied protests from devotees over the entry of women of menstruating age, had closed on December 27, marking the culmination of the 41-day annual Mandala puja festivities.

There was a heavy rush of Ayyappa devotees when the shrine opened at 5 pm.

Chief Priest V N Vasudevan Namboothiri opened the temple doors and performed the rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum as well as on the holy 18 steps after which the pilgrims were allowed to have darshan.

Head priest Kandaru Rajeevaru was also present.

The Makaravillaku will be held on Januaury 14 and the shrine will be closed at 7 am on Januaury 20.

Chanting 'swamiye saranam Ayyappa', thousands of devotees thronged the temple, after waiting for hours in the long queues.

However, no special pujas were held Sunday.

The Ayyappa temple had witnessed massive protests by devotees against the state government's decision to implement the Supreme Court's September 28 verdict, opening its doors to women of all ages to offer prayers.

Main opposition Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backed the devotees in their protest against the entry of young women inside the shrine.

Traditionally, girls and women in the menstruating age group of 10-50 years were barred from offering prayers at the temple, the presiding deity of which is "Naishtika Brahamachari" (perennial celebate).

Over a dozen women have so far made unsuccessful bids to trek to the Sabarimala shrine to offer prayers during the Mandalam season.

Meanwhile, the Pathnamthitta District collector, P B Nooh, has extended the prohibitory orders till Januaury 5 from Eluvankal to Sabarimala sannidhanam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala temple Makkaravilakku festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp