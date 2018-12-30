Home States Kerala

There will be men’s wall too: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

There will be men’s wall on the other side of the national highway on January 1 when the Women’s Wall will be conducted, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Published: 30th December 2018 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: There will be men’s wall on the other side of the national highway on January 1 when the Women’s Wall will be conducted, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said at a public meeting at Parapram on Saturday that if one has any doubt about it, he only has to look at the other side of the national highway. 

He was replying to Ramesh Chennithala’s criticism of Women’s Wall. Chennithala questioned the meaning of renaissance without men. 

“The attack against women should be resisted by women themselves. But, the Women’s Wall is not only against the attack against the women. And the entry of women into Sabarimala temple was not the only issue behind the concept of the Women’s Wall,” he said.

There will be representation of women from other religions too in the wall, he said.

‘Drop the idea of using govt machinery’

T’Puram: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has called upon the Chief Minister to stop forming the Women’s Wall by misusing government machinery. The move to utilise the services of government officials for petty political gains will lead to bad precedence. The government is forcing MNREGS and Kudumbasree workers to take part in the wall, he said.

