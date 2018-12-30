Treat Women’s Wall as a celebration: Swami Agnivesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Social activist Swami Agnivesh said people should join hands and treat Women’s Wall as a celebration on January 1. He was addressing a gathering as part of the Renaissance protection programme organised at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday.

“The Constitution is the shrine for the people of India. It is a double standard to pass a law against triple talaq pursuant to Supreme Court verdict based on the Constitution and to question the verdict of the same court on the women’s entry into Sabarimala,” he said.

He appreciated the government and people in the state for launching a movement for equality. “It is a great effort to stand for equality and against dark forces exploiting and raising discrimination against women,” he said.