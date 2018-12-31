ABVP names tribal leader from Kerala as new national secretary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ABVP, the student wing of the RSS, has nominated a tribal leader from Kerala as a new national secretary. P Shyamraj, a civil engineering graduate from Cusat, will be one of the seven national secretaries.

Shyamraj has been the ABVP’s state secretary for the past three years. He was also the Cusat’s senate member. He belongs to the Mala Arayan community from Idukki and is the son of a farmer couple.

“ABVP is a nationalist student organisation and the new team’s main focus will be to lift students from remote areas, and from scheduled castes and tribes to the mainstream. I’ll be based out of Ernakulam and travelling across the country for the organisation work”.

Dr S Subbaiah (Chennai) and Ashish Chouhan (Mumbai) are the new national president and general secretary respectively while Sunil Ambedkar (Nagpur) is the national organising secretary.