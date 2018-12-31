IUML national general secretary Kunhalikutty’s explanation satisfactory, says president Thangal

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Amid the controversy sparked by the ‘vanishing act’ of IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty MP, the latter furnished his explanation to the party leadership on Sunday.

Confirming this, IUML national political affairs chairman and state president Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal said the MP’s explanation was satisfactory and exhorted everyone to abstain from ‘unnecessary controversy’.

The IUML leadership, after receiving the explanation, asked Kunhalikutty not to repeat such acts. Earlier in the day, Thangal had told reporters at Panakkad IUML will discuss the MP’s absence from the Parliament during the debate on the Triple Talaq Bill.

The move was initiated after IUML and Kunhalikutty drew huge criticism from the Muslim community and organisations. The Left parties also made use of the opportunity to take a jibe at IUML. Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel had said IUML should ask Kunhalikutty to quit instead of demanding his resignation.There were reports that Thangal had, on Saturday, told Kunhalikutty his absence was a serious lapse.