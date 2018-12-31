Home States Kerala

IUML national general secretary Kunhalikutty’s explanation satisfactory, says president Thangal

The IUML leadership, after receiving the explanation, asked Kunhalikutty not to repeat such acts.

Published: 31st December 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of KPCC president M M Hassan having a word with IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty MP | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Amid the controversy sparked by the ‘vanishing act’ of IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty MP, the latter furnished his explanation to the party leadership on Sunday.  
Confirming this, IUML national political affairs chairman and state president Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal said the MP’s explanation was satisfactory and exhorted everyone to abstain from ‘unnecessary controversy’.

The IUML leadership, after receiving the explanation, asked Kunhalikutty not to repeat such acts. Earlier in the day, Thangal had told reporters at Panakkad IUML will discuss the MP’s absence from the Parliament during the debate on the Triple Talaq Bill.

The move was initiated after IUML and Kunhalikutty drew huge criticism from the Muslim community and organisations. The Left parties also made use of the opportunity to take a jibe at IUML. Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel had said IUML should ask Kunhalikutty to quit instead of demanding his resignation.There were reports that Thangal had, on Saturday, told Kunhalikutty his absence was a serious lapse.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IUML P K Kunhalikutty Triple Talaq

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp