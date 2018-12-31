Home States Kerala

‘Women-led movements to be part of syllabus’

The movements led by women during the Renaissance period will be included in the curriculum, said Education Minister C Raveendranath.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The movements led by women during the Renaissance period will be included in the curriculum, said Education Minister C Raveendranath. The minister said the real development envisages ensuring gender equality in the society, but the market-driven societal system is preventing that progress.

Renaissance was meant to achieve gender equality in all walks of life. Women had led several battles to bring about gender equality. The thoughts of renaissance should be kept alive to prevent the women from slipping back to the pre-renaissance era, he said.

