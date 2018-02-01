KOTTAYAM: Express freelance photographer Vishnu Prathap won first prize in a press photography competition conducted by Saintgits College of Engineering, Pathamuttom, as part of Srishti-2018, a national-level engineering project exhibition, held on its campus last week.

Vishnu Prathap

He was selected for the award for his photograph depicting a ‘Smart vehicle parking’ system being developed by the students at the Civil Engineering Department of Saintgits College.

He will get a cash award of Rs 10,000 and a citation. E V Ragesh of Mathrubhumi won the second prize, while Vishnu Sanal of Malayala Manorama and V B Sivaprasad of Janmabhumi shared the third place. The second and third prize winners will get citations and Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,500, respectively.The prizes will be distributed by Saintgits director Thomas T John at the National Techno-cultural fest, Nakshathra-2018, to be held on the campus on Friday.