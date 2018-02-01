Sreejith leaving in a car from the pavement in front of the Secretariat on Wednesday, along with his mother Remani, after ending indefinite stir, fondly holding a tree sapling which he had nurtured while he was on the mission demanding a CBI probe into the custodial death of his brother Sreejeev | B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to uncertainties, Sreejith, who had been staging a protest in front of the Secretariat for the past two years, ended the agitation on Wednesday with the CBI officially recording his statement as part of the investigation into the death of his brother Sreejeev. Sreejith had been protesting for the past 782 days seeking justice for his brother who died in custody at the Parassala police station four years ago. He told reporters he was ending the strike as he was satisfied with the investigation agency’s approach.

According to Sreejith, the CBI summoned him and his mother Ramani to its office in the capital and promised to book the culprits. “I am relieved now. I have complete trust in the CBI. So it is time to end the protest although it is a temporary withdrawal. Though I have ended the protest here, my protest will continue till my brother gets justice. Moreover, my health doesn’t permit me to continue the agitation here,” Sreejith told Express. He thanked the support of the social media and companions who took time to extend support to him.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Wednesday asked Sreejith to give the outline of the whole incident. The sleuths will further record statements from the witness and other persons involved in the case in the coming days.

A week ago, the special crime branch of CBI unit in Thiruvananthapuram had registered an FIR in the alleged custodial death. The probe team led by SP K M Varkey submitted the FIR at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram. The CBI probe was ordered on January 18 by the Union Government after the state government wrote to the Centre to take over the case. The government swung into action following the indefinite protest by Sreejith which went viral on social media.