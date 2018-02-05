KOCHI: IT does not need any second thought to say the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) is the most money-making public sector company in the state with its profit, running into millions, being trumpeted after every festival season. Along with it, the corporation has been making a whopping `200 crore annually through the sale of carry bags, with more than 40 crore of them sold annually. The corporation is now opening another gateway of business opportunity by deciding to distribute biodegradable carry bags in its outlets. It has invited expression of interest (EoI) to supply bags carrying legally-permissible advertisements. Alcohol ads, however, are not allowed.

“We look to supply the bags, cloth or other biodegradable ones, free of cost if any party can bear their expense and print advertisements to meet it”, said BEVCO Managing Director H Venkatesh.The last date to submit EoI was on January 31. Asked whether state-owned public enterprises or agencies would be presented with the opportunity to supply bags made of clothes, jute and coir, Venkatesh said the BEVCO would consider it in the second phase.

“Right now we haven’t came across such an idea. Many kinds of degradable bags are available in the market now, but if we get bags at a rate of `5 per piece, we could sell it for `6 considering that it involves some additional cost,” he said.Coirfed MD Suresh Kumar said they would look to seize the chance. “Price range of our products starts from `300, but we would initiate talks on this regard,” said Suresh Kumar.KSBC Company Secretary John Joseph said the corporation started the carry bag sale as a green initiative in order to make shopping a hassle-free experience for customers. The carry bags are available only at BEVCO’s premium shops.