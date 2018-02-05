Members of the triumphant Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur team celebrate with the TNIE GOAL 2018 trophy as Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac (sixth left) applauds. Also seen are (from left) Kerala Blasters FC Technical Director and assistant coach Thangboi Singto, former Ireland defender Terry Phelan, Kochi Corporation councillor K V P Krishnakumar, Kerala Football Association president K M I Mather, film director Arun Gopy, TNIE Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla, Maruti Suzuki Regional Manager Peter Ipe, TNIE Deputy General Manager (Kerala) P Vishnu Kumar, Resident Editor (Kerala) Vinod Mathew Jacob and Senior Vice-President (Sales & New Initiatives) Lakshmi Menon. | ALBIN MATHEW

KOCHI: The State Government will take steps to maintain the practice venues set up as part of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Kochi and lack of funds will not hinder its upkeep, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said here on Sunday. He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the Seventh GOAL all-Kerala inter-collegiate football tournament organised by The New Indian Express.

Isaac presented the trophy to winners Sree Kerala Varma College (SKVC) Thrissur, who defeated city rivals St Thomas College 6-5 via tie-breaker after a barren regulation time. The third triumph, after 2012 and 2013, saw SKVC turn richer by `2 lakh.“Football is a people’s game and the most favourite sport in Kerala. However, I feel there’re two major issues which act as barriers to its growth in the state. The first is the dearth of adequate football grounds and second a lack of professionalism,” said Isaac.