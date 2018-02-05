THRISSUR: For those obsessed with fuel efficiency and mileage for their vehicles, the innovation of 22-year-old Gebin Maxey will be something to cheer about. This Thrissur native is all set to revolutionise the automobile industry with his hybrid automobile technology - integrated linear parallel hybrid engine - which has now received a US patent.

The young scientist, who has just studied up to Class XII, has innovated the machine which combines both electromagnetic force and fuel components to enhance the mileage of automobiles to 20 to 50 per cent. Along with the combustion using fuel, the hybrid technology adds electromagnetic power in the pistons of automobiles for this purpose.

Gebin Maxey, 22, from Thrissur

If the new technology reaches the market, it will be a great achievement in fuel optimisation and environmental conservation, Gebin told reporters during his visit to his ancestral house in Ayyanthole. Settled in Chennai, Gebin studied in Vels Vidyashram School in Pallavaram, which provided all support to him. He said though he came up with the concept in Class X he decided to approach venture capitalists across the globe for support soon after completing his Plus Two.

David Cohen, one of the first investors in Uber, expressed interest in the technology and came forward to invest in his concept after he attended a start-up conference with the help coming from an investor in Colorado. “It was a great feeling as there is just one per cent chance that firms like Techstars of David Cohen accept the ideas of freshers,” said Gebin.

He along with Princeton-educated computer scientist John Bohlmann founded Maglev motors to work on the prototypes and for doing computer simulations of his technology. After several years of hard work, the technology finally received the US patent in August 2017.He said about four international automobile manufacturers had expressed interest in the technology. However, they are in the process of discussion and the final call has to be made, he added.