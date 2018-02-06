THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM national leadership has already made clear the complaint against Binoy in Dubai has got nothing to do with the party. Hence, the party will not intervene. Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai reiterated the party will not intervene as it’s an individual issue. On Monday, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s younger son Bineesh Kodiyeri confirmed the travel ban to the media. Bineesh said there’s no need to drag his father’s name into the issue. Bineesh said Binoy will file an appeal before the authorities in a week. “There’s a travel ban for him to move out of Dubai. He will stay there and do the necessary legal follow up,” Bineesh said.

He, however, rejected media reports Binoy had to pay `13 crore to a Dubai-based businessman. “Today, it has come out there’s a dispute of only `1.72 crore,” he said. Bineesh alleged there are deliberate attempts to spread wrong information as the CPM conferences are going on. According to reports, the Dubai authorities imposed a travel ban on Binoy with effect from February 1, citing a case against him in connection with “enforceable sum of 1,000,000 dirhams”. The order prevents him from travel and deposit of his passport with the court.

Though there were reports Hasan Ismail Abdullah Al Marzooqi, owner of JAAS Tourism Dubai and complainant, will meet the media on Monday, there was no press conference.It was called off in the wake of a court order in this regard.