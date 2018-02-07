THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the Assembly on Tuesday that there were no reports of any mafia kidnapping children in the state. He said the anti-human trafficking cell of the Police Department was always on alert against any such incidents.‘’Of the 1,774 children who went missing in 2017, 1,725 children have been found. Now only 49 are to be traced,’’ he said while replying to a submission by M K Muneer.

With respect to the arrests made in kidnapping cases, he said 188 people, out of the 199 nabbed, were Keralites. The anti-human trafficking cell was always alert in dealing with any kind of child kidnapping. Vijayan also referred to an incident in Alappuzha where there was an attempt to kidnap a child. Moving the submission, Muneer said that three children were missing on an average a day. Stating that it was a serious issue, he asked the government to be more vigilant against that.