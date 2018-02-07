THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and other UDF leaders on Tuesday condemned the gag order on media issued by Karunagappally sub court. Speaking in the House, Chennithala termed the lower court order ‘unfortunate’. He pointed out that earlier a similar order issued by a trial court in Mumbai was soon cancelled by the High Court there.

Opposition deputy leader M K Muneer also termed the magistrate court order surprising. He pointed out that though media houses have been included in the order, the CPM mouthpiece and the party-run television channel have not been included. Kerala Congress (J) leader Anoop Jacob too condemned the lower court order and wondered whether there is any mystery behind the same.