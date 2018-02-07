KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is planning to merge two IS-related cases registered in Kerala and New Delhi considering the fact that both the cases were registered based on the same incident. The NIA Kochi unit has sent a report in this regard to its headquarters.The case registered at the Valapattanam police station against five youths for attempting to migrate to Syria for joining the IS was taken over by the NIA last December. Another case of similar nature was taken over by the NIA New Delhi unit from the Delhi Police following the arrest of a Kannur native, Shajahan V K, from the New Delhi airport after being deported from Turkey for attempting to cross the border for joining IS in July 2017.

"Since both the cases are registered based on the same incident, wherein youths from Kannur attempted to migrate to Syria, we are planning to merge both the cases. The chargesheet in the case registered in New Delhi was filed recently. A letter has been sent to the headquarters in this regard and we are waiting for the reply," said an NIA officer.The accused persons in the case registered in Kerala are Midhilaj, 26, of Baithul Farsana, Kayippakkayil, Munderi, Valapattanam, Kannur; Abdul Rasak K V, 34, of Pandara Valappil House, Palliyath, Chekkikkulam, Valapattanam; Rashid M V, 24, of MV House,Padannotmotta, Munderi, Valapattanam; Manaf Rahman, 42, of Zainas, Near Civil Court, Thalassery, and Hamsa U K, 57, of Thoufeek, Kuzhippangad, Thalassery. All these persons, expect Hamsa U K, were also made accused in the case registered in New Delhi as well.

Around 15 youths from Kannur, including the accused persons in both the cases, had travelled to Syria via Malaysia, Iran, Turkey to join the IS in 2016. While some of them successfully crossed the border, a few were caught by the Turkish agencies and were deported. Shajahan had made another attempt to cross the border using a forged passport with the assistance of travel agents in Chennai. A police officer and a postman in Chennai were also named accused for helping Shajahan procure a fake passport.

Unending turmoil

