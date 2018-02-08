THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AICC member Benny Behanan has dashed off a letter to CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury urging him to immediately remove Kodiyeri Balakrishnan from the CPM politburo in the wake of the controversy surrounding his elder son Binoy who has been issued a travel ban in the UAE. Benny Behanan said the Dubai-based tourism company, Jaas Tourism LLC., had stated that Binoy owes `13 crore to the company.

‘’The representative of the firm had also stated he had met you personally and sought your help to repay the money,” he said. It had also come to light that you had brought this issue to the notice of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who is CPM state secretary, he said.“The issue has snowballed into a major controversy in Kerala. The CPM rank and file in Kerala in particular and the public in general are totally shocked.”