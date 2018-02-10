THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Justice Antony Dominic was sworn in Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court at a brief ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday. Governor P Sathasivam administered the oath of office in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Chief Secretary Paul Antony read out the presidential order on the appointment.

Justice Antony Dominic, the seniormost judge of the Kerala High Court, had been the Acting Chief Justice since November 6. With Dominic’s appointment, the High Court is getting a native Chief Justice after a gap of 17 years. He hails from Ponkunnam in Kottayam district. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Cabinet ministers, High Court judges, top bureaucrats and political leaders.