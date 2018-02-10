KOCHI: Dr R Krishna Kumar of Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences said, “On a pan-India level, limited access to primary caregivers, absence of screening programmes and limited knowledge among pediatricians are all major challenges faced in CHD detection. But the concerns of Kerala are different. We struggle to provide the average child an operation in case he/she is detected with CHD.”

Apparently, the gender bias also plays a role. “The motivation to save a girl child is not the same as to save a male child in other parts of India. In Kerala, the case is different and it is encouraging to see that. The case is same across all religious groups,” he added.The Hridyam project launched by the state government is focused on providing healthcare to CHD-affected babies. The project website has options to register such cases.

“As of now, we have done about 250 surgeries as part of the Hridyam project. More than 500 cases have been registered since its launch in September 2017. We prioritise cases based on the urgency and fatality of the condition,” said Dr Arun P V, state nodal officer, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, National Health Mission.

What is needed?

200-500: Paediatric heart centres

4-5: Paediatric cardiologists at each centre

2-3: Paediatric heart surgeons at each centre

3-4: Intensivists at each centre

What is available?

30-50: Paediatric heart centres

60-80: Paediatric heart surgeons

90-120: Paediatric cardiologists

20: Cardiac intensivists