KOCHI: Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Friday urged the government to give up plans for a fifth airport in the state, in view of the environmental hazards it will bring in the ecologically fragile land.

Gopalakrishnan was speaking at the OISCA Global Youth Forum hosted by OISCA International, South India Chapter and XIME here.

“The authorities should give up development projects which will negatively impact the environment. Kerala already has three airports and is now waiting for the opening of the fourth one (in Kannur). A fifth airport is under consideration at the Western Ghats. Four airports are enough for Kerala. Another is not required. The authorities should not consider another airport for which forests of Western Ghats have to be destroyed,” he said.

He said Kerala was projected as ‘God’s Own Country’ outside India. “While Kerala’s natural beauty and unique geographical features are adorned outside, Keralites are in a hurry to cut down trees. Kerala has 47 rivers, but people here still face water shortage. Quarries and sand mining have dire effects on environment here. People are giving up agriculture due to lack of monetary gains. The young generation should lead campaigns to protect nature,” he said.K V Mohan Kumar, DPI Kerala and president of south Indian chapter of OISCA presided over the function. Cusat Vice-Chancellor J Letha, film director and environmentalist Suresh Heblicker also spoke.