THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the severe shortage of stamp papers of denominations Rs 50 and Rs 100 , the government has swung into action to resolve the issue. Responding to an emergency communication from the Registration Department, the Finance Department sanctioned the amount to be paid at the security press at Nashik from where the stamp papers of Rs 50 and Rs 100 denomination are to be purchased.

The Home Department has formed a team headed by a Circle Inspector which will escort the consignment from Nashik. However, the entire process will take at least two weeks. Meanwhile, efforts to address the issue by revalidating stamp papers of lower denomination to Rs 50 and Rs 100 hit a roadblock after Taxes Secretary cited technical issues. The proposal was to revalidate stamp papers of denominations Rs 2 andRs 5 to Rs 50 and Rs 100, respectively.

The Treasury Department which supplies stamp paper has plans to evenly distribute its stock of stamp papers. Surplus stock kept in some treasuries will be shifted to those facing shortage in the same district. According to the Registration Department, severe shortage is experienced in Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts.