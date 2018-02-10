KOZHIKODE: Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Culture and Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam has said he would initiate talks with the Union Minister of Civil Aviation regarding operation of wide-bodied aircraft from Karipur international airport.He was speaking to reporters after taking part in the Kerala Literary Festival here on Friday.Kannanthanam said he would discuss with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on availing of flight service for Haj pilgrimage from Kozhikode. “I understand the demands of the people are just. I will try to find a solution after discussing the issues with the authorities concerned,” he said.

He criticised poet K Satchidanandan for his remarks literary figures favouring right-wing politics should not be invited for literary festivals.“Literary festivals and other public events are space for open discussion. There should not be any sort of division in this. It will not be a healthy practice if people are invited for an event on the basis of their political affinity,” said Kannanthanam. Responding to the attack on poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar, he said people of the country should be tolerant to accept those belonging to different sections of society.

“Intolerance has crept into Indian society. It should not be appreciated. People should be tolerant to ideologies and opinions of others,” he said.Media credibility takes a hit“The credibility of journalism has declined in the country as the gap between the media and public widened in the past few decades,” said The New Indian Express Editorial Advisor and veteran journalist T J S George. “Earlier, the media had a social commitment towards society. But it withered during the 1960s,” he said. George was delivering a talk on ‘The Plight of Our Media.’

Coming down heavily on prime time discussions on news channels, he said: “Those discussions and debates are nothing but a platform for panellists and the anchor to clamour.”He said an unproclaimed emergency exists in the country and it’s reflecting in the works of journalists.“During the Emergency period, there were strict guidelines on what should be published and what should not be published. Now, since we are facing an unproclaimed emergency, journalists are a confused lot on what should be done,’’ he said.

There is a sense of fear among the people, he said.

“Lynching incidents have become very common in the country and the perpetrators relate to such acts as patriotism,” he said. He also ridiculed political leaders for their stupid statements.“Journalism ethics has become irrelevant because of corruption among journalists and intervention of governments in the media,” he added.