KOCHI: Former DGP V Joseph Thomas, 76, Vattavayalil Veetil, Azad Road, Kaloor, died here on Saturday. He was instrumental in materialising the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, during his tenure as GCDA chairman. Joseph Thomas joined service after a short stint with the Indian Army.

His first posting as an IPS officer was in Palakkad, where he joined as an ASP. Later, he served as SP, Kannur; City Police Commissioner of Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi; and IG -Kochi Range. He also served as managing director of Kerala Books and Publishing Society and Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company.

Joseph Thomas played a pivotal role in the renovation of Perandoor Canal and beautification of Marine Drive while serving as the GCDA chairman. He retired from service in 2010 as the VACB Director. He is survived by wife Mariyamma Thomas and daughter Twinkle Thomas. CIAL MD V J Kurian is his brother. The funeral will be held at Vijo Bhavan cemetry, near Bharat Matha College, Thrikkakara, at 3.30 pm on Sunday.